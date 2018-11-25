Red Alert! UN-Funded Migrant Horde of Violent Criminals Just Smashed Through U.S. Border Defenses -- Tear Gas Fired

Tear gas and rocks are being thrown as the migrant caravan violently storms the U.S. border rather than go through the asylum process. Tune in to see the live feeds on the ground while Alex Jones reports.
Watch live border feed below:
Image Credits: @WendyFry_/Twitter.
