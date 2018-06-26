Red Hen Owner Resigns From Business Group Amid Scandal

The owner of the Red Hen, who threw Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family out of the restaurant, has resigned from a business group, according to local media.

Stephanie Wilkinson resigned from Main Street Lexington, a volunteer group dedicated to supporting the Virginia city’s local businesses on its Main Street.

“Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside,” the group’s president told reporters.

Despite voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, the town and its environs are politically split fairly evenly, meaning the scandal has shaken the city itself.

“Neighboring local businesses have carefully avoided the drama,” a local newspaper editor told USA Today. “Managers and owners declined to comment Monday afternoon, concerned that mention in coverage of the scandal would harm their business.”

He also added that he received calls from concerned conservatives worried that liberal-leaning businesses would treat them the same.

The weekend controversy was renewed on Monday when Sarah’s father, Mike Huckabee, said that Wilkinson reportedly followed part of Sanders’ family – a liberal wing of the family – to another restaurant.

“The owner of the Red Hen – nobody’s told this – then followed them across the street, called people and organized a protest, yelling and screaming at them from outside the other restaurant and creating this scene,” Huckabee said.

Ironically, the owner had no clue that the family members she was allegedly protesting against were very liberal.

“One of them walked out and said: ‘Look, I don’t like Trump. I’m not a supporter. I’m a far – considered liberal – but, you guys are embarrassing me and you’re not helping your cause,’” Huckabee added.

This apparently prompted President Trump to respond to the restaurant directly.

The Red Hen “should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” the president tweeted.