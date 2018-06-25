Red Hen Restaurant Displays MLK Quote: Love Turns Enemies to Friends

The Red Hen restaurant that made headlines after kicking out Sarah Sanders over her affiliation with the Trump administration has a sign in one of its windows saying love can make friends out of enemies.

The sign quotes Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who said, “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend,” but the words fell on deaf ears when it came time for the restaurant to serve the White House Press Secretary.

Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson said several of her employees are gay and that Sanders’ presence bothered them so much she asked her and her family to leave on their behalf.

President Trump expressed his feelings on the matter in a Tweet on Monday, saying, “The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows…”

Sanders’ father Gov. Mike Huckabee also chimed in, writing, “Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA.”

The case of anti-Trump discrimination is just the latest in a recent slew of attacks on Trump administration officials.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled while dining at a Mexican restaurant.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters called for more public harassment of Trump staffers during a speech in Los Angeles Saturday.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them!” she shouted.

President Trump blasted Waters on Twitter, calling her “an extremely low IQ person.”