Red Tsunami? Trump Photos Show Rallies Packed To The Gills!

Image Credits: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter.

President Trump has blitzed across the country with Make America Great Again campaign rallies in the last two weeks before the historic midterm elections, and the attendance has been stunning.

As Democrats struggle to whip up rallies of only a couple hundred despite bringing out Obama and other celebrities, the one thing all these rallies have in common: they’re totally packed with thousands upon thousands of pro-America patriots!

From Florida to Wisconsin, Montana to Missouri, every rally has no shortage of brimming enthusiasm for America’s revitalization from globalist policies thanks to Trump.

A recent Rassmussen poll shows Republicans leading Democrats, despite wall-to-wall coverage by MSM and their polls predicting a so-called “Blue Wave.”

The Trump/Cruz rally in Houston, Texas, alone drew approximately 30-40,000 people, with over 100,000 RSVP’ing for tickets.

Meanwhile, Obama-led rallies can’t even break 1,000 people in far-left California!

With this much GOP enthusiasm, it’s likely nothing short of voter fraud and censorship can bring a midterm victory for the Democrats.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Democrats Are Publicly Stealing The 2018 Election & MUST Pay For It

Democrats Are Publicly Stealing The 2018 Election & MUST Pay For It

U.S. News
Comments
Third Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Was Lying, Plus Democrat Reportedly Attacks Synagogue To Frame Trump

Third Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Was Lying, Plus Democrat Reportedly Attacks Synagogue To Frame Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Trump Slams “Tough guys” Antifa

U.S. News
comments

Shock Rasmussen Poll Puts Republicans One Point Ahead in Race For Congress

U.S. News
comments

Woman Cons Generous Trump Supporters Out of $150,000, is Hailed as a Social Justice Hero

U.S. News
comments

Comments