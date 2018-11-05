Red Tsunami? Trump Photos Show Rallies Packed To The Gills!

President Trump has blitzed across the country with Make America Great Again campaign rallies in the last two weeks before the historic midterm elections, and the attendance has been stunning.

As Democrats struggle to whip up rallies of only a couple hundred despite bringing out Obama and other celebrities, the one thing all these rallies have in common: they’re totally packed with thousands upon thousands of pro-America patriots!

In just 2 days, the people of Tennessee are going to elect @VoteMarsha Blackburn to the United States Senate to protect your jobs, defend your borders, and CONTINUE MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Get out on Tuesday and VOTE for Marsha! pic.twitter.com/BJhmItntMo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018

On my way to Macon, Georgia where the crowds are massive, for a 4pmE #MAGARally. Will be in Chattanooga, Tennessee tonight, seen below, for a 7pmE rally. Something’s happening! Everyone needs to get out and VOTE! pic.twitter.com/xBXepwpug9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2018

From Florida to Wisconsin, Montana to Missouri, every rally has no shortage of brimming enthusiasm for America’s revitalization from globalist policies thanks to Trump.

I love you Missouri! Under Republican leadership, America is BOOMING, America is THRIVING, and America is WINNING – because we are finally putting AMERICA FIRST. Get out and VOTE Josh @HawleyMO for the United States Senate! #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/opp35qPPy3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2018

Another fantastic #MAGARally tonight in the Great State of Florida. In just 3 days, the People of Florida are going to elect @ScottforFlorida and @RonDeSantisFL to protect your jobs, defend your BORDERS, and CONTINUE MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sS78uyafOG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2018

If Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi gain the majority, they will try to raise your taxes, restore job-killing regulations, shut down your coal mines and timber mills, take away your healthcare, impose socialism, and ERASE your borders. VOTE for @MattForMontana and @GregForMontana! pic.twitter.com/aDnCQKY7QD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

A recent Rassmussen poll shows Republicans leading Democrats, despite wall-to-wall coverage by MSM and their polls predicting a so-called “Blue Wave.”

Beautiful evening at a #MAGARally with great American Patriots. Loyal citizens like you helped build this Country and together, we are taking back this Country – returning power to YOU, the AMERICAN PEOPLE. Get out and https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh! https://t.co/9nCTLdFVW4 pic.twitter.com/wBOUVedVtT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2018

Fantastic evening in Florida with great PATRIOTS at a beautiful #MAGARally. Get out and https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH so we can continue MAKING AMERICA SAFE & GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/c3fqrEdzFU pic.twitter.com/VrmaMHPhl3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

Just arrived in Wisconsin to help two great people, @ScottWalker and @LeahVukmir! pic.twitter.com/Pu1Yyl5K0G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018

The Trump/Cruz rally in Houston, Texas, alone drew approximately 30-40,000 people, with over 100,000 RSVP’ing for tickets.

Meanwhile, Obama-led rallies can’t even break 1,000 people in far-left California!

Obama campaign rally in leftist California had a grand attendance of: 750 PEOPLE. @realDonaldTrump regularly fills massive arenas. MT got 12,000! Indiana got 11,000! West Virginia got 13,600! Obama could only get 750. Muh Blue Wave. #MAGAhttps://t.co/8mNNp0lv20 — Alex Behzade (@ABPatriotWriter) September 8, 2018

With this much GOP enthusiasm, it’s likely nothing short of voter fraud and censorship can bring a midterm victory for the Democrats.