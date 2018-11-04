At President Trump’s rally in Columbia, Mo a massive turnout of Trump supporters had to park along side the highway over 3 miles away and walk to the event. The parking overflow was very apparent and Trump’s campaign had to arranged shuttle busses and handicap accessible vans to help transport some of the tens-of-thousands of rally attendees.
Red Wave vs Blue Puddle Of Protesters At Trump Rally
Dems no match for MAGA enthusiasm
Millie Weaver | Infowars.com - November 4, 2018
