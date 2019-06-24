Reddit Blocks Project Veritas After Group Exposes Google Election Meddling

Reddit has suspected Project Veritas from its platform after the group exposed election meddling by Google ahead of the 2020 election.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe tweeted a screenshot of the account being suspended right as Project Veritas tried to share a video exposing a Google executive revealing the tech giant’s plan to affect the outcome of the 2020 elections and “prevent” the next “Trump situation.”

Reddit SUSPENDED @Project_Veritas account. We discovered this as we tried to post a link to today's Google insider story. You can see the full report on our website: https://t.co/8DWus8E4ia Other brave tech insiders can contact us: https://t.co/ilDYVUZpSj pic.twitter.com/Lu5oUU9zoI — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 24, 2019

“We discovered this as we tried to post a link to today’s Google insider story,” O’Keefe stated.

Of course, the Reddit censorship proves the point O’Keefe was making about Big Tech censorship.

In the shocking video, a Google executive responsible for implementation of its Artificial Intelligence systems says Google has been working diligently to “prevent” the results of the 2016 election from repeating in 2020.

“We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again,” she said on video.

“We’re also training our algorithms, like, if 2016 happened again, would we have, would the outcome be different?”



Watch Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe live on air with Alex Jones!

A Google insider also released internal documents revealing how the tech giant makes editorial decisions regarding content that appears in its search results, and the Google promotes content from corporate media like CNN over the likes of independent journalists like Tim Pool, even if a user’s viewing preferences would suggest an interest in Pool instead of CNN.