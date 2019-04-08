Reddit Page Bans White People From Posting

A Reddit page dedicated to black issues has declared that white people are no longer allowed to post there anymore.

The forum, r/BlackPeopleTwitter, posted an “important announcement,” which stated, “Due to the overwhelming number of white people and white opinions present on BTP, we are now restricting access to this sub for black folks only.”

Non-black people then responded to the post by humiliating themselves, embracing their white guilt, and begging to be allowed to post again.

“Super white dude here. I’d like to apply for the token white guy position,” responded one white user. “I won’t post or comment unless you all want to say something like “this sub isn’t racist we have a white guy.”

Also, sorry for institutional racism and bland chicken,” he added.

“Can an asian ally get in?” asked another user, adding, “At the very least I’m not problematic.”

Remember folks, your white privilege entitles you to be blocked from entire Internet forums because segregation is progressive now!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71