Reddit Starts Banning Users For Their Upvotes

Conde Nast’s Reddit on Sunday started issuing temp bans against users for upvoting wrongthink.

This screenshot was shared by a user on r/WatchRedditDie, a subreddit which chronicles Reddit’s aggressive censorship:

Reddit announced in February that users “who consistently upvote policy-breaking content within quarantined communities will receive automated warnings, followed by further consequences like a temporary or permanent suspension.”

The level of censorship required to keep Reddit a far-left echo chamber is rather remarkable. They’ve banned every “far-right” subreddit in existence since 2016 and banned r/The_Donald through a mod takeover earlier this year.



Nonetheless, populist right-wing messages still manage to get through on various subs only to be censored by their petty mods.

Most of Reddit is controlled by just five mods and they censor users who dare to point this out.

It’s rather interesting checking out the posts on r/WatchRedditDie to see just how extensive the censorship is.

This viral video posted a few days ago showing an old white guy being assaulted by a black man for no reason in a grocery store was deleted without explanation and the user who posted it was allegedly banned.

Anything which goes against the narrative must be censored.

It goes on like that forever.

The r/WatchRedditDie sub itself is being censored as well and it’s no doubt just a matter of time before it’s banned despite following all their stupid rules.

I’m old enough to remember when Reddit was dominated by sites like this one and Ron Paul was the cause célèbre. After the smart phone was invented and the site got flooded with dumb people the site progressively degenerated and Conde Nast put a bunch of power-hungry mentally ill communists who will work for free just for internet points in control of everything.

The only reason people haven’t abandoned the site en masse and moved on to places like 4chan, Voat, Twitter and Gab is because up until now it has been very easy to just jump over to the next dissident subreddit after your last favorite one was banned. Even though Reddit’s mods try, they can’t shut down all dissent and are forced to play constant whack-a-mole to preserve the narrative. No doubt this is why they’ve decided to start banning people for their upvotes.

