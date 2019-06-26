Reddit Suppresses Pro-Trump Forum Before Democrat Debates

A popular pro-Trump forum on Reddit called “The_Donald” has been suppressed right before Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debates.

Reddit’s “quarantine” of the forum means that users visiting the subreddit are now met with a barrier – that Reddit calls a “warning” – requiring the user to opt-in to viewing the hit meme suppository.



Journalist Jack Posobiec demonstrates what mobile users are experiencing when they attempt to access the subreddit.


The subreddit, housing over 750,000 members, is a major outlet for conservative memes and has previously hosted “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) events with many prominent conservatives, including President Trump himself.

E.U. Passes Meme Ban Law


Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how the European Union has officially voted to adopt the Article 13 provision into law which would govern the production and distribution of online content under the presumption of copyright protections, but what this really means is no more creative memes.


