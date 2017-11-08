Reddit User Warned About Kevin Spacey's Pedophilia Over a Year Ago

A Reddit user warned over a year ago that Kevin Spacey was a pedophile, alleging that the actor had been seen acting inappropriately with young boys at a nightclub in Bangkok.

The forum user, who went under the pseudonym El_Cochinote, posted back on May 27, 2016 that he personally witnessed Spacey being entertained by the boys.

“I saw pubescent boys in his lap, dancing for and massaging him, etc in a VIP room at a nightclub in an Asian country. In a developed country, I’d have broken his face then called the cops. In that country, I just felt nauseous and walked away,” he wrote.

The user went on to claim that Spacey’s lawyers were having claims about his sexual abuse removed from the Internet.

“He has an army of lawyers that comb the Internet for reports of his sick predilections but if you Google him specifically around those predilections, you’ll find a few things that have survived. Like I said, don’t be surprised when the news breaks wide open. It’s inevitable,” wrote the user.

In another post eight months ago, the user spelled out his accusation in plain language, writing, “Kevin Spacey is a pedo. Had the misfortune and disgust of seeing enough with my own eyes in a foreign country. The rumors are out there and it’s a matter of time.”

During an AMA posted yesterday, the user, who worked in international logistics, returned to fill in the details of what he had witnessed, saying that the incident took place in Bangkok, Thailand in 2009.

El_Cochinote complained that his previous posts were downvoted and that “nobody believed them” at the time.

“Child sex tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry and many Asian countries, such as Thailand, are notorious for it. And although figures are hard to compile, according to some estimates, child prostitution in Thailand involved 800,000 children under the age of 16 in 2004,” writes Damir Mujezinovic.

“Western sex tourists often visit places such as Bangkok and Pattaya to indulge in despicable acts with children. If the Reddit user, who wrote about witnessing Kevin Spacey’s escapades in the Southeast Asian country a year ago, is telling the truth, then Kevin Spacey was one of those sex tourists.”

The actor’s sordid past exploded into the spotlight last month when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14-years-old. Spacey appeared to acknowledge the incident, but claimed he was drunk, couldn’t remember, and then attempted to distract press coverage by announcing he was gay.

Spacey was hit by a fresh assault claim earlier today when a former television anchor accused the actor of groping her 18-year-old son’s genitals in July last year at a bar on a holiday island off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

“Shame on you for what you did to my son,” Heather Unruh said in front of reporters at a press conference.

“Nothing could’ve prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man,” she said. “It harmed him and it cannot be undone.”

