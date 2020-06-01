Redditor Complains His Car Was Attacked By Rioters After He Used His 'White Face' to Help Them All Day

A leftist Redditor in Seattle complained Saturday that his car was smashed up by rioters after he spent all day bringing “supplies” for them and using his “white face” to “block intersections off from the cops.”

The man shared his (unverified) complaint in a post on r/Seattle:

Too bad you didn’t have the time to explain to the mob that you were “white allies”!


