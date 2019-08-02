Reddit's Pro-Trump Community 'The Donald' Claims Site Ignores Violent Left-Wing Threats

Members of the large pro-Trump community on Reddit, The_Donald, have compiled over a hundred examples of left-wing threats of violence on the social platform, including threats of violence against law enforcement, prominent media pundits, and politicians after the site censored the community of 750,000 Trump supporters.

This came after Reddit’s administrators decided to place the site’s largest hub of Trump supporters under “quarantine” on the basis of a single threat of violence, which was quickly removed by moderators of the pro-Trump community.

To expose Reddit’s double standards, Trump supporters on Reddit have compiled a mammoth list of threats of violence on left-wing Reddit communities, which appeared without any punishment from Reddit’s administrators.

