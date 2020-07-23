Redskins Change Name To "The Washington Football Team" For 2020-2021 Season

After years of controversy, the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins has finally abandoned its moniker, simultaneously beloved by its fandom and loathed by white progressives and SJWs across the US. But with the 2020-2021 season just a month away, the team has decided that – until a more suitable name can be chosen – it will be going by “the Washington Football Team.”

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

The team confirmed the decision in a tweet.

It begins here… pic.twitter.com/CHCCZ64W81 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020

The team added that it’s still in the process of “retiring” its former name; it’s hoping to have scrubbed the moniker from all physical and digital spaces belonging to the team within 50 days, hopefully before the team’s Sept. 13 regular-season opener against Philly.

Washington won’t change its color scheme: It’s still planning on using the burgundy and gold that fans know and love. On their helmets, players will see the team’s former logo replaced with their number in gold, ESPN reported.

The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in Week 1 against the Eagles, and its road uniforms in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Washington Football Team said it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the team name it will use in the future.

Fans will be able to purchase “Washington Football Team” merchandise from the NFL shop in the coming days.

The team retired the name, which had been in use for 87 years, on July 13, ten days after launching a review as allegations of systemic racism rocked the country following the murder of George Floyd.

Unsurprisingly, the news inspired a flood of jokes.

petition to keep this as the permanent name https://t.co/ndPm4YB70j — David Lim (@davidalim) July 23, 2020

But as one user pointed out, maybe this new name doesn’t go far enough?

Washington is offensive. Call it: City Name Sports Team — Daniel Cooper (@mdanielcooper) July 23, 2020

Other suggestions included: The Washington NPCs, The Washington Safe Spacers, and of course the Washington “Death To Class Traitors and Colonizers”.



