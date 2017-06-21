"Referendum" on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

An election that the New York Times said “was largely seen as a referendum on the first months of Donald J. Trump’s presidency,” ended in humiliating defeat for leftists as Republican Karen Handel beat Jon Ossoff despite being outspent by a margin of 7 to 1.

One has to praise the NY Times for at least being honest in admitting the Georgia Congressional race was a referendum on Trump. As soon as it became clear Ossoff was going to lose, other leftists went into denial mode. You can bet if the Democrat had won, they’d be celebrating it as a damning repudiation of Trumpism.

Ossoff spent a staggering $22 million on the campaign compared to Handel dropping just $3 million – a replay of how Trump defeated Hillary despite being vastly outgunned financially.

A crowd burst into a Trump chant as Handel thanked the President and VP Mike Pence.

Crowd bursts into "Trump" chant after Karen Handel thanks POTUS in her special election victory speech pic.twitter.com/iJgQ93BpO4 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 21, 2017

Polls that showed Ossoff 5 points ahead just last week were again proven wrong, with the final outcome representing a 10 point polling error swing in favor of Handel.

Instead of analyzing why they lost, leftists reacted with the usual deluge of temper tantrums, with actor Willie Garson calling Handel an “unqualified cracker,” a racial slur he subsequently deleted but refused to apologize for.

Hey @WillieGarson why did you delete this tweet? Racial slurs aimed at a woman not "progressive" after all? pic.twitter.com/NTGs5vkJiH — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 21, 2017

“Of course, it’s only a matter of time until someone at CNN and/or MSNBC alleges that Russia stole the election or thunderstorms suppressed the minority vote…you know, because it simply can’t be that American’s just aren’t buying into their failed, Big Government policies anymore,” remarked Zero Hedge.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.