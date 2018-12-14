Reformed Muslim Suspended on Facebook For Criticizing Jihad

Zeal for eradicating “hate speech” can go too far on Facebook.

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a leader in the Islamic reform movement, posted a humorous Christmas video on December 11 mocking jihad. He was then promptly notified by Facebook that his video was removed and his account was suspended for 30 days, because he “repeatedly posted things that aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

The original post, a video called “Jihad Bells,” was something Tawhidi posted every year. He captioned the video with, “I share this song every December because Jihadists and Islamic Extremists don’t like it.” Facebook called the post a violation of “our standards on hate speech.”

