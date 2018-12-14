Reformed Muslim Suspended on Facebook For Criticizing Jihad

Zeal for eradicating “hate speech” can go too far on Facebook.

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a leader in the Islamic reform movement, posted a humorous Christmas video on December 11 mocking jihad. He was then promptly notified by Facebook that his video was removed and his account was suspended for 30 days, because he “repeatedly posted things that aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

To whom it may concern, @Facebook has suspended me for 30 days for posting a video ridiculing Jihadists. Yes, that’s right. Facebook is protecting Jihadists from hate speech. The video is called ‘Jihad Bells’ and you can watch it here: https://t.co/cBgMgEERGc You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/BcnFQPKZK0 — Imam Mohammad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) December 11, 2018

The original post, a video called “Jihad Bells,” was something Tawhidi posted every year. He captioned the video with, “I share this song every December because Jihadists and Islamic Extremists don’t like it.” Facebook called the post a violation of “our standards on hate speech.”

