Refugee Admissions Drop Below 1,000; Proportion of Muslims Keeps Shrinking

Nine hundred and thirteen refugees were admitted to the United States during August, the first time the monthly intake has dropped below one thousand in 15 years, and the smallest number of monthly admissions since October 2002.

August’s arrivals followed a pattern evident since the start of the Trump administration – a declining proportion of Muslims in comparison to Christians and adherents of other faiths.

Of the 913 refugees admitted during the month, 551 (60.3 percent) were Christians, with the biggest groups including 185 Pentecostalists from Ukraine and 53 Baptists, also from Ukraine.

A significantly smaller group, 220 (24.1 percent) were Muslims, including 48 Sunnis from Iraq and 47 from Syria.

The remaining 142 (15.5 percent) were unaffiliated or from other religions, and included 43 Buddhists and 36 Hindus, mostly from Bhutan.

Read more


Related Articles

The Islamic Future of Europe

The Islamic Future of Europe

World News
Comments
Finland Considers Giving Returning Islamic State Fighters Priority Housing

Finland Considers Giving Returning Islamic State Fighters Priority Housing

World News
Comments

Chinese Scientists Warn: Cave-In Detected At North Korean Nuclear Test Site, Mountain Could Implode And Spew Radiation Over Entire Region

World News
Comments

The Three Faces of Bitcoin

World News
Comments

Don’t Cry For DREAMERS: Here’s Why

World News
Comments

Comments