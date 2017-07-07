Refugee Arrivals Now at 49,793; 937 Since Supreme Court Decision

President Trump’s four-month ban on refugee admissions will only come into effect once the 50,000 ceiling for this fiscal year is reached – and that is still several days away, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Thursday.

As the total number of refugees resettled in the U.S. since October 1 edges towards the ceiling set by the president in two executive orders early this year, there has been some confusion over when the ban would begin, with the State Department earlier suggesting July 6 would be the cut-off day.

Even once the ban is enforced, under the limits set by the Supreme Court last month any refugee applicant able to show a “bona fide” relationship with a person or entity in the U.S. will not be automatically barred.

The 50,000 ceiling therefore will not be an absolute final limit on the number able to resettle in the U.S. by September 30.

Read more