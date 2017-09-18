Refugee Link to London Bombing Proves Trump Right

The revelation that the two terrorists involved in a plot to bomb the London Underground were refugees from Iraq and Syria proves Donald Trump was right when he said that a travel ban of individuals from terror-linked countries is vital to keep America safe.

21-year-old Yahyah Farroukh, who was arrested in Hounslow on Saturday night, was responsible for planning the bombing that would have killed untold numbers of commuters at rush hour on Friday if the IED had properly detonated. Farroukh was a Syrian refugee who arrived in the UK from Damascus.

The man who planted the bomb, an 18-year-old who is yet to be named, is an Iraqi refugee who arrived in the UK three years ago as an “unaccompanied” child migrant. He traveled across Europe in an attempt to reach the infamous Calais migrant camp.

This is not the first time “refugees” have gone on to plot or carry out acts of terror.

Several of the Paris massacre culprits and plotters traveled through Europe by posing as Syrian refugees.

24-year-old ISIS supporter Anis Amris, who carried out the Berlin Christmas market attack which killed 12 and injured 48, arrived in Germany in 2015 as a refugee from Tunisia.

The 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who drove a truck into people in Stockholm back in April, killing four, was also a refugee wanted in connection with a deportation order.

Earlier this year, a 17-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested in the Uckermark region of the German state of Brandenburg after he was caught plotting a suicide attack in Berlin.

A knife attack earlier this summer that killed one and injured five others at a supermarket in Hamburg was carried out by a 26-year-old failed Palestinian asylum seeker.

The man who carried out a suicide bombing in Ansbach, Germany outside a music festival last year was a Syrian refugee who was due to be deported.

Back in December, a 25-year-old Moroccan refugee was arrested after plotting a terrorist attack in Salzburg, Austria.

As we reported last month, Arab Christian Pastor who visited several Swedish refugee centers said he saw multiple ISIS flags and warned that staff at the centers were trying to radicalize newly arrived migrants.

Trump was savaged when he introduced the first travel ban back in January, with the Supreme Court eventually deciding that a watered down version of the program could be implemented.

The ban prevented individuals arriving in the U.S. from from Iraq and Syria for an initial period of 90 days while indefinitely suspending the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the country altogether.

A federal judge in Washington state blocked the ban a week later, forcing the administration to craft a new travel ban that did not include Iraq or Syria, the origin countries of the two terrorists involved in the London train attack.

The full original travel ban that includes Syria and Iraq will be heard by the Supreme Court in October, but it could take months for a decision to be reached.

The fact that terrorists have exploited the refugee program numerous times to insert jihadists into Europe who then plotted or carried out acts of terror must now be considered paramount when the Supreme Court makes its ruling.

