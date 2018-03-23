Refugee With Two Wives, 13 Children Lives on German Taxpayer’s Money

Officially, polygamy is banned in Germany but several cases have already reached the surface. In the Bavarian district of Neumarkt an Iraqi refugee lives with his two wives and thirteen children, news portal Nordbayern reports.

The Iraqi family arrived with the first wave of refugees in 2015 and was initially housed together in a German asylum center, says the district’s immigration head, Lothar Kraus. In the meantime the Iraqi man, his two wives, and thirteen children have been registered as refugees.

That the polygamous marriage is banned under the Civil Code and even punishable under the Criminal Code in Germany, is not relevant here, explains the head of the immigration agency.

