Refugee With Two Wives, 13 Children Lives on German Taxpayer’s Money

Image Credits: Adam Berry / Getty.

Officially, polygamy is banned in Germany but several cases have already reached the surface. In the Bavarian district of Neumarkt an Iraqi refugee lives with his two wives and thirteen children, news portal Nordbayern reports.

The Iraqi family arrived with the first wave of refugees in 2015 and was initially housed together in a German asylum center, says the district’s immigration head, Lothar Kraus. In the meantime the Iraqi man, his two wives, and thirteen children have been registered as refugees.

That the polygamous marriage is banned under the Civil Code and even punishable under the Criminal Code in Germany, is not relevant here, explains the head of the immigration agency.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: United Kingdom An Islamist Colony

Report: United Kingdom An Islamist Colony

Globalism
Comments
Humiliation: UK Passports Soon Made in France

Humiliation: UK Passports Soon Made in France

Globalism
Comments

Media Flips Out At The Public’s Knowledge Of The Deep State

Globalism
Comments

98% of Gang Rapists in Sweden Have a Migrant Background

Globalism
Comments

Political Persecution: Free Speech on Trial in France

Globalism
Comments

Comments