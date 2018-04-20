Refugees Angry They Have To Clean Their Own Toilets

Image Credits: Glenn Beltz, Flickr.

Inhabitants of a Dutch asylum center in Alkmaar are angry about the building’s new cleaning policy, Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reports. The refugees now have to clean their own toilets and need a key to visit their own toilet block.

“They want us to clean our own toilets on our knees,” says Ahmad from Palestine. Another migrant says: “Even Syria’s prisons are better!” Bystanders laugh about it. Abu Barak from Syria tells the newspaper he is “in shock” and asks: “Is this the Netherlands?”

The toilets in the facility have no toilet paper as refugees use water for cleaning. They bring watering cans with them and as a result feces spread through the room.

