"Refugees" Demand Name-Brand Goods, House in Vienna

The retired Austrian teacher Franz Schmalwieser wanted to do something good at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015.

He was interviewed by Wochenblick about his work with refugees and he now sharply criticises the “asylum industry.” Schmalwieser took care of four asylum-seeker families at the mayor’s request. He was their coordinator, fundraiser, German teacher and he also gave cycling lessons to the families.

His eyes were opened one day as the family was searching through free clothes they had received from the Austrian people. While they browsed through them, Schmalwieser heard often: “Franz, that’s nothing, let’s go shopping. It should be name-brand.”

