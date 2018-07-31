Refugees Vacation to Their "Dangerous Homelands" on Taxpayer's Money

Image Credits: Gémes Sándor/SzomSzed / Wikimedia Commons.

Already 115 refugees were caught by Belgian authorities in just the first six months of the year, traveling to their country of origin, and now risk losing their Belgian residence permits, newspaper HLN reports.

The number of refugees taking holidays in their ‘dangerous homelands’ is increasing. Compared to 2016 the number has doubled, the number already nearing the total number of cases in 2017, which was 134.

Migrants, registered as refugees, receive residence permits as they are in danger in their home countries. People returning could lose those residence permits, according to HLN.

