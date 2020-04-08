Registered Nurse Threatens to Deny Trump Supporter Coronavirus Treatment

A self-proclaimed registered nurse took to Twitter to suggest that she would not give someone emergency medical treatment for coronavirus if he was a Trump supporter.

The nurse was responding to a man called George S. Martan who posted a photo of himself wearing a face mask with ‘Trump 2020’ embroidered onto it.

“My wife sewed this face mask today to protect me from the Wuhan Virus and show support for President Trump,” commented the man.

I’ll see you in ER. Please wear your mask so when we have to decide who gets the vent, it’ll be easier. Thanks — Erika Waters (@NaplesAlleycat) April 6, 2020

“I’ll see you in ER. Please wear your mask so when we have to decide who gets the vent, it’ll be easier. Thanks,” responded Erika Waters, who describes herself as a registered nurse practitioner in her bio.

Waters has several anti-Trump hashtags in her bio, including #Resist, #GunReform and #BLM (Black Lives Matter).

She immediately faced the wrath of other Twitter users, including one who pointed out, “Medical homicide via negligence is the third leading cause of death in the United States.”

More people are likely to die under your care than anything else. Medical homicide via negligence is the third leading cause of death in the United States. You’ve now shown the world why that is. pic.twitter.com/0NHptCWveL — Melissa (@mhealananda) April 7, 2020

Others tagged the Florida medical board in an attempt to alert health authorities to the threat, with one tweeting, “Hope your medical malpractice carrier doesn’t see this.”

Waters later claimed that people were targeting the wrong nurse with the same name, remarking, “Your conduct is just as horrid as mine while you are doxxing every nurse named Erika Waters.”

She also subsequently apologized to Martan, tweeting, “I was not thinking, obviously, when I suggested you wear your mask into the ER where I work. I can’t explain why I tweeted that and hope you’ll forgive me but understand if you don’t.”

Since all this is public and ppl are doxxing the wrong person, I’ll tell you now that there are many nurses named Erika Waters. Your conduct is just as horrid as mine while you are doxxing every nurse named Erika Waters. — Erika Waters (@NaplesAlleycat) April 8, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!