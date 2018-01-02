Regular Carry-Out Meals Linked to Higher Body and Blood Fats in Kids

Image Credits: LWYang, Flickr.

Children who eat restaurant carry-out, or “takeaway,” meals once a week or more tend to have extra body fat and long-term risk factors for heart disease, suggests a UK study.

In the study of 9- and 10-year-olds, the kids who ate carry-out most often also consumed more calories but fewer vitamins and minerals compared with kids who rarely or never ate carry-out food, the authors report in Archives of Disease in Childhood.

“Frequent consumption of takeaway foods could potentially be increasing children’s risk of future coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes by increasing their LDL cholesterol and body fat,” lead author Angela Donin told Reuters Health in an email.

Read more


Related Articles

SCARE: Doctor Allegedly Used One-Use Anal Catheters on Multiple Patients

SCARE: Doctor Allegedly Used One-Use Anal Catheters on Multiple Patients

Health
Comments
Study: Apples, Tomatoes May Help Repair Lungs Of Former Smokers

Study: Apples, Tomatoes May Help Repair Lungs Of Former Smokers

Health
Comments

Armed with new data, officials target ‘drug-dealing’ doctors

Health
Comments

Biologists Unexpectedly Discover Possible Cure For Alzheimer’s

Health
Comments

Pharmacists Slow to Dispense Lifesaving Overdose Drug

Health
Comments

Comments