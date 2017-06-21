Regulators Probing Legendary Hedge Fund’s Secret Trading Code

Image Credits: Ahmad Nawawi | Flickr.

Federal regulators are probing the secret trading code at Renaissance Technologies, the massive quantitative hedge fund run by James Simons and Robert Mercer, The Post has learned.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has recently asked to dig into the trading software at the $65 billion hedge fund, James Rowan, the fund’s chief operating officer, told an audience of hedge fund managers on Tuesday in New York, according to two people who were in the audience.

But Renaissance, which is about as secretive as it is lucrative, is pushing back against the CFTC’s request out of fear that the code will “leak,” Rowan told the managers, according to those present.

A spokesman for Renaissance Technologies declined to comment.

