Reminder: CNN Sponsored A Trump Assassination Play

CNN is complaining about President Trump ‘inciting violence’ by tweeting out a meme video in which he is seen ‘clotheslining’ the news network. Yet this is the same network that literally gave money to a play which depicted the President being repeatedly STABBED TO DEATH.

Trump tweeted out the following video Sunday, which is from a past Wrestlemania, in which then reality TV star Trump was involved in the shenanigans.

Someone (not Trump himself) stuck a CNN logo onto WWE owner Vince McMahon’s head – the message being that Trump is fighting back against CNN.

Is it funny? That depends on your sense of humor. Is it unpresidential? Again, that’s for you to decide. Is it a call for violence against journalists? According to CNN it is.

CNN’s fake news king Brian Stelter complained:

“The early reactions in the last 90 minutes have ranged from this is juvenile, ridiculous, idiotic, or wait no it’s just funny. He’s just having fun. Wait, no it’s actually scary, dangerous.”

‘It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.” Stelter noted.

His panel described the tweet as ‘fascist,’ before he mused that it may constitute ‘hate speech’ and ‘incitement to violence’ and probably violates Twitter’s terms of service – it doesn’t.

This is an appropriate time to remind Americans that last month, CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, sponsored a public theater production of Julius Caesar, which saw Donald Trump as the protagonist being brutally murdered night after night on stage with fake blood spraying everywhere.

Somehow, according to CNN, that doesn’t count as inciting violence – in fact CNN host Fareed Zakaria called it a ‘masterpiece’.

Of course, this is far from the sole instance of media-driven depictions violence against Trump:

CNN had to fire Kathy Griffin for beheading an effigy of Trump.

CNN gave sympathetic airtime to a guy who rushed the President on stage and threatened to murder him:

CNN pushed the possibility of Trump being assassinated on Inauguration Day:

Several media organizations have depicted Trump in crossheirs in articles and magazine covers:

The New York Times made graphics of Trump advisors heads on spikes:

Last week, MSNBC’s talking head Donnie Deutsch literally said on air that he wanted to fight Trump:


