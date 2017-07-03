Reminder: CNN Sponsored A Trump Assassination Play

CNN is complaining about President Trump ‘inciting violence’ by tweeting out a meme video in which he is seen ‘clotheslining’ the news network. Yet this is the same network that literally gave money to a play which depicted the President being repeatedly STABBED TO DEATH.

Trump tweeted out the following video Sunday, which is from a past Wrestlemania, in which then reality TV star Trump was involved in the shenanigans.

Someone (not Trump himself) stuck a CNN logo onto WWE owner Vince McMahon’s head – the message being that Trump is fighting back against CNN.

Is it funny? That depends on your sense of humor. Is it unpresidential? Again, that’s for you to decide. Is it a call for violence against journalists? According to CNN it is.

CNN’s fake news king Brian Stelter complained:

“The early reactions in the last 90 minutes have ranged from this is juvenile, ridiculous, idiotic, or wait no it’s just funny. He’s just having fun. Wait, no it’s actually scary, dangerous.”

‘It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.” Stelter noted.

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his." pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

His panel described the tweet as ‘fascist,’ before he mused that it may constitute ‘hate speech’ and ‘incitement to violence’ and probably violates Twitter’s terms of service – it doesn’t.

Sorry leftists, just because you're butt-hurt over a tweet (again), doesn't mean you can remove a president from office.#25thAmendmentNow — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2017

This is an appropriate time to remind Americans that last month, CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, sponsored a public theater production of Julius Caesar, which saw Donald Trump as the protagonist being brutally murdered night after night on stage with fake blood spraying everywhere.

SILENCE when CNN parent co sponsors depiction of POTUS @realDonaldTrump being assassinated w/Fareed promoting as a 'masterpiece' w/tix link. pic.twitter.com/YW2fPWpY9t — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 2, 2017

Somehow, according to CNN, that doesn’t count as inciting violence – in fact CNN host Fareed Zakaria called it a ‘masterpiece’.

If you're in NYC, go see Julius Caesar, free in Central Park, brilliantly interpreted for Trump era. A masterpiece: https://t.co/RiJJnW3g8V — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) May 31, 2017

Of course, this is far from the sole instance of media-driven depictions violence against Trump:

CNN had to fire Kathy Griffin for beheading an effigy of Trump.

CNN was ok with the decapitated head of Trump, but thinks this is over the top?! https://t.co/BvOqODtjKL 😂 #FraudNewsCNN #FNN #CNNisFAKENEWS — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 2, 2017

After Kathy Griffin beheaded POTUS & nightly Plays in the Park depicting the assassination of him.. 70% of Americans think civility is down — Rex Tilllerson (@RexTilllerson) July 3, 2017

Kathy Griffin held up a mock up of his head like ISIS and you guys barely responded. And you wonder why people don't trust you. — Marcovfefe Hagness (@TheRealHags) July 2, 2017

CNN gave sympathetic airtime to a guy who rushed the President on stage and threatened to murder him:

CNN decries Trump "inciting violence". Same CNN that gave this guy a platform after he tried to violently attack Trump. Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/KPCbknJvx6 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2017

CNN pushed the possibility of Trump being assassinated on Inauguration Day:

.@CNN pushed the possibility of Trump being assassinated on Inauguration Day. The nerve they have to lecture us about inciting violence. pic.twitter.com/5MQmvl2Vwc — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 2, 2017

Several media organizations have depicted Trump in crossheirs in articles and magazine covers:

Trump is "inciting violence" with a wrestling meme, says same media that literally painted a crosshair target on Trump's head. pic.twitter.com/m8V8XjYHU0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 2, 2017

The New York Times made graphics of Trump advisors heads on spikes:

NY Times Condemns President @realDonaldTrump tweet. Hopefully they don't push & promote the heads of any Trump staffers on a pike this week. https://t.co/IyaMuUfPI4 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 2, 2017

Last week, MSNBC’s talking head Donnie Deutsch literally said on air that he wanted to fight Trump: