Reminder: Trump Is Donating His ENTIRE Presidential Salary To Government Agencies & Charities

In a statement Thursday, The White House announced that President Trump is donating his quarterly salary to the Health and Human Services Department, continuing to fulfill his promise not to take any paychecks while in office.

Eric Hargan, the acting secretary for HHS, made the announcement during a press briefing, noting that the money will go toward a public awareness campaign outlining the dangers of opioid addiction, including prescription painkillers and illegal drugs such as heroin.

“His decision to donate his salary is a tribute to his compassion, his patriotism and his sense of duty to the American people,” Hargan said.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control suggests that opioid addiction resulted in more than 33,000 deaths in 2015.

It’s a stark reminder that Trump is making good on a promise to give away all of his $400,000-a-year presidential salary to causes and agencies that need the money more than he does.

Trump donated his previous quarterly checks to the National Parks Services and the Education Department.

Meanwhile, the media, instead of lauding such actions, has suggested that Trump is telling confidants that he wants to see a government shutdown, because it would be good for him.

The Washington Post suggests that Trump has been telling friends that “a government shutdown could be good for him politically and is focusing on his hard-line immigration stance as a way to win back supporters unhappy with his outreach to Democrats this fall.”

The report further states:

Trump’s mixed messages on a partial government shutdown could hamper the ability of congressional Republicans to negotiate with Democrats, whose support they need to pass spending legislation in coming weeks. Many Republicans said this week that a shutdown is a possibility they hope to avoid. Even inside the White House, aides fret about the possibility, saying it would not poll well.

As per usual, however, there is no evidence to back up the claim, and the Post cites ‘anonymous sources’ in their piece.

White House aides have said the claims are false. in other words, it’s more fake news.