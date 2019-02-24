RENEGADE STATE: The Four Families Of California & The Private Company That Controls The Internet

For 80 years the Brown, Newsom, Pelosi, and Getty families have ruled over the State of California. Turning it into the economic and social disaster that we see today.

And in On October 1, 2016, right before Donald Trump won the election, President Obama transferred full control of the internet from the U.S. Government, to an independent California non-profit organization called ICAAN.

In a cyberwar scenario, the U.S. government may not have control over the internet.

Infowars version with live comments:

“Now This” released a video casting blame for the racial division in America on President Trump and his supporters. Owen Shroyer exposes those that actually promote hate.


