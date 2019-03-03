Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks ICE as a 'dangerous agency'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a blistering twitter tirade attacking ICE, labeling the agency “dangerous”.

The freshman Democrat, who has previously vowed to defund Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and see it abolished, made the comments in the wake of a party vote supporting a GOP amendment requiring “undocumented immigrants who try to buy guns be reported to ICE,” according to reports.

“I was upset that 26 Dems forced the other 200+ to vote for a pro-ICE provision at the last min without warning. Because I think an agency that pins children down + forcibly injects them w/ antipsychotic drugs shouldn’t be given more power,” AOC’s first tweet read.

“What I DID say was that I had to go back to my district & share the MTR vote to explain why a pro-ICE amendment was slipped into a gun safety law.”

It was then that the New York rising star really turned up the heat on ICE, tweeting: “If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad.”

If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad. ICE is a dangerous agency with 0 accountability, widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody. Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

Read more



Progressivism has spread throughout our society and is now manifesting in many negative forms in people of all ages and genders. Owen takes your calls to explore what possible future may await if patriots don’t take a stand.