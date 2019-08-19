Rep Dan Crenshaw: In Hong Kong, Protesters Wave American Flags. In America, Antifa Burns Them

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said American “antifascists” demand violence while Hong Kong protesters are “actually fighting fascists” in a Saturday tweet.

“In Hong Kong, antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists,” he wrote. “In Portland, ‘antifascists’ burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism. Portland is a sad showing of where we are today. All around.”

Crenshaw’s tweet came the same day violent protests erupted in Portland, Oregon, between about 1,200 people representing the right-wing Proud Boys group and Antifa, as well as a police presence of roughly 700 officers.

It comes a day before 1.7 million pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong took to the streets for a peaceful protest in the rain Sunday for the city’s 11th consecutive week of protests against an extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to China for trial.

