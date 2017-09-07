Rep. Dana Rohrabacher: Russian Collusion Lie "One of the Great Political Crimes" in History

California Congressman Dana Rohrabacher says the Trump-Russia collusion “con job” is one of the biggest political crimes inflicted on the American people in history.

Rohrabacher blamed the politicization of the intelligence agencies for the witch hunt that has dogged President Trump since he won the election.

“Once we know the Russians weren’t involved, then we have to understand that this massive propaganda campaign, this historic con-job that happened after the election to prevent our president from exercising the powers granted to him by the voters, this is one of the great political crimes committed against the American people in our history,” Rohrabacher told Hannity.

The Russian collusion narrative has begun to crumble in recent weeks with no new revelations coming to public attention.

Rohrabacher’s certainty may be based on the fact that he recently visited London to interview Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Many have claimed, with no evidence that it was Russia who hacked Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails, as well as the DNC emails, and handed them to Wikileaks.

“We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party,” Assange told Sean Hannity earlier this year.

Rohrabacher went on to assert that he is “99%” sure Russia had no involvement in hacking the emails, and that when Assange presents the hard evidence, that will become clear.

