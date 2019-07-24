Rep. Erica Thomas Told Eric Sparkes, ‘Go Back Where You Came From’ - Report

A witness to a heated grocery store encounter between state Rep. Erica Thomas and a man she accused of uttering racist comments told authorities she didn’t hear him make those remarks, according to a Cobb County police report.

A Publix employee told a Cobb County officer that she witnessed part of the conversation and heard Thomas “continuously tell Eric Sparkes to ‘Go back where you came from!’” but did not hear Sparkes utter those words to Thomas.

Looks like Erica Thomas not only lied about the encounter, but reportedly SHE told HIM to “go back where he came from.” This kinda of projection is unbelievable Jussie Smollett would be so proud #HateHoax https://t.co/Gb1ylNM54j pic.twitter.com/4iUXAdS7Tt — Joe Proenza 🇺🇸 (@JoeProenza) July 24, 2019

In a tearful video, Thomas accused Sparkes of using that phrase, which echoes a tweet by President Donald Trump that sparked a national uproar. Her account quickly went viral and triggered a wave of support and backlash.

