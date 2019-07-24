Rep. Erica Thomas Told Eric Sparkes, ‘Go Back Where You Came From’ - Report

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

A witness to a heated grocery store encounter between state Rep. Erica Thomas and a man she accused of uttering racist comments told authorities she didn’t hear him make those remarks, according to a Cobb County police report.

A Publix employee told a Cobb County officer that she witnessed part of the conversation and heard Thomas “continuously tell Eric Sparkes to ‘Go back where you came from!’” but did not hear Sparkes utter those words to Thomas.

In a tearful video, Thomas accused Sparkes of using that phrase, which echoes a tweet by President Donald Trump that sparked a national uproar. Her account quickly went viral and triggered a wave of support and backlash.

Read more


Paul Joseph Watson and Alex Jones expose the alleged harassment of children by Jessica Yaniv, a trans woman recently made famous for her demands that women perform services on her male genitalia against their will.


Related Articles

Ilhan Omar Once Told Somali Immigrant to U.S.: "Why Don't We Deport You"

Ilhan Omar Once Told Somali Immigrant to U.S.: “Why Don’t We Deport You”

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Irate That Mueller's 'Never Trumper' Lawyer Will Be Allowed At Testimony

Trump Irate That Mueller’s ‘Never Trumper’ Lawyer Will Be Allowed At Testimony

U.S. News
Comments

2015 Rashida Tlaib on Donald Trump After Travel Ban Rollout: ‘Deport This Asshole!’

U.S. News
comments

Study Concludes White Police Officers Are Not More Likely To Shoot Black Citizens

U.S. News
comments

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Ilhan Omar; Accused Of Immigration, Tax And Student Loan Fraud

U.S. News
comments

Comments