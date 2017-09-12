Rep. Franks: Awans Seek Immunity For "Significant, Disturbing” Testimony Against Wasserman- Schultz

Imran Awan, the former congressional IT staffer, and his wife are likely seeking immunity from federal prosecutors in exchange for “significant, disturbing” testimony against Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.).

Awan’s wife Hina is strangely considering returning to the US where she faces fraud charges, despite the fact she’s currently in Pakistan where she’s reasonably safe from extradition.

“The fact that this wife is coming back from Pakistan and is willing to face charges, as it were, I think there is a good chance she is going to reach some type of immunity to tell a larger story here that is going to be pretty disturbing to the American people,” Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) said. “I would just predict that this is going to be a very significant story and people should fasten their seat belts on this one.”

As reported last week, the Awans apparently led US Capitol Police to Wasserman-Schultz’s laptop, which was left in an abandoned phone booth in April along with copies of Imran’s identification cards and a letter to the US attorney.

“The laptop was found on the second floor of the Rayburn building — a place Awan would have had no reason to go because Wasserman Schultz’s office is in the Longworth building and the other members who employed him had fired him,” reported the Daily Caller.

This led to Wasserman-Schultz’s televised confrontation with the U.S. Capitol Police Chief, where she threatened “consequences” if Chief Matthew Verderosa didn’t release the laptop from police custody.

But after Verderosa refused, stating the laptop was evidence in a criminal investigation, Wasserman-Schultz quickly claimed the laptop didn’t belong to her at all.

This of course implies that Wasserman-Schultz is under investigation, and it’s not surprising then that authorities may offer immunity to the Awans in exchange for testimony.

