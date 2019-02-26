Rep. Gaetz to Cohen, "Do Your Wife & Father-in-Law Know About Your Girlfriends?"

In a provocative tweet foreshadowing what’s to come for disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz asked if Cohen’s wife knows about his girlfriends and asks if she’ll stay faithful while he’s in prison.

Cohen is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee three days in a row starting Tuesday, despite recently being convicted for lying to Congress.

The former Trump lawyer was also disbarred Tuesday after receiving a felony charge for lying under oath.

Tuesday’s testimony was closed door, but Wednesday’s appearance before the House Oversight and Governmental Reform Committee will be public and might be quite revealing if Gaetz is correct.

Listen to The Alex Jones Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST for live updates regarding Wednesday’s public testimony.


