Rep. Gaetz to Cohen, "Do Your Wife & Father-in-Law Know About Your Girlfriends?"

In a provocative tweet foreshadowing what’s to come for disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz asked if Cohen’s wife knows about his girlfriends and asks if she’ll stay faithful while he’s in prison.

Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

Cohen is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee three days in a row starting Tuesday, despite recently being convicted for lying to Congress.

The former Trump lawyer was also disbarred Tuesday after receiving a felony charge for lying under oath.

Tuesday’s testimony was closed door, but Wednesday’s appearance before the House Oversight and Governmental Reform Committee will be public and might be quite revealing if Gaetz is correct.

