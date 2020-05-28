Rep Ilhan Omar On BLM Riots In Her District: 'Our Anger is Just. Our Anger is Warranted'

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district includes all of Minneapolis, responded to Black Lives Matter rioters looting and burning down dozens of businesses, smashing up a public charter school and attacking firefighters by saying “our anger is just” and “our anger is warranted.”

I am heartbroken. Horrified at the needless death of George Floyd, another innocent black man murdered by police in our community. Frustrated that we keep finding ourselves in this position as a city. Angry that justice still seems out of reach. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

Our anger is just. Our anger is warranted. And our priority right now must be protecting one another. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020

We should and must protest peacefully. But let us end the cycle of violence now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020



As I reported earlier, BLM rioters were filmed looting big screen TVs, emptying and destroying the neighborhood’s two biggest grocery stores, setting fire to multiple businesses, smashing up a public charter school, attacking firefighters and more.

This will sure make the police treat them with more respect. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/jSxtfAM9c4 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 28, 2020

Oh, Minneapolis. The neighborhood’s two major sources of groceries — Target and Cub — are in shambles. pic.twitter.com/YJykH4SfOI — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) May 28, 2020

Protesters are attacking Minneapolis firefighters responding to AutoZone blaze. — Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020

Unreal. AutoZone is completely engulfed. You can hear accelerants exploding from the heat inside. pic.twitter.com/MIlcydQPYJ — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Housing complex construction site on 29th/26th is on the verge of collapse. Heat is so intense you can feel blocks away. pic.twitter.com/sXbmQyzHCz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Welcome to the New America™.

