Rep Ilhan Omar On BLM Riots In Her District: 'Our Anger is Just. Our Anger is Warranted'

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district includes all of Minneapolis, responded to Black Lives Matter rioters looting and burning down dozens of businesses, smashing up a public charter school and attacking firefighters by saying “our anger is just” and “our anger is warranted.”
I am heartbroken.
Horrified at the needless death of George Floyd, another innocent black man murdered by police in our community.
Frustrated that we keep finding ourselves in this position as a city.
Angry that justice still seems out of reach.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020
Our anger is just.
Our anger is warranted.
And our priority right now must be protecting one another.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020
We should and must protest peacefully.
But let us end the cycle of violence now.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2020
As I reported earlier, BLM rioters were filmed looting big screen TVs, emptying and destroying the neighborhood’s two biggest grocery stores, setting fire to multiple businesses, smashing up a public charter school, attacking firefighters and more.
This will sure make the police treat them with more respect. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/jSxtfAM9c4
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 28, 2020
Oh, Minneapolis. The neighborhood’s two major sources of groceries — Target and Cub — are in shambles. pic.twitter.com/YJykH4SfOI
— Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) May 28, 2020
This is insane!!!!! These people are literally tearing apart the whole store!!!! @Target #msp #GeorgeFloyd #LaunchAmerica #minneapolisriots #riots pic.twitter.com/aWNLKo5pP4
— kevin (@shaffer_kevin5) May 28, 2020
Protesters are attacking Minneapolis firefighters responding to AutoZone blaze.
— Mark Vancleave 🎥+📰=🎉 (@MDVancleave) May 28, 2020
Unreal. AutoZone is completely engulfed. You can hear accelerants exploding from the heat inside. pic.twitter.com/MIlcydQPYJ
— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020
Housing complex construction site on 29th/26th is on the verge of collapse. Heat is so intense you can feel blocks away. pic.twitter.com/sXbmQyzHCz
— Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020
This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020
"Shoot the white folks." pic.twitter.com/i2YO8f2ur2
— PoleyThePolarBear (@PoleyBear1350) May 28, 2020
Welcome to the New America™.
