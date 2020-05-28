Rep Ilhan Omar On BLM Riots In Her District: 'Our Anger is Just. Our Anger is Warranted'

Image Credits: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose district includes all of Minneapolis, responded to Black Lives Matter rioters looting and burning down dozens of businesses, smashing up a public charter school and attacking firefighters by saying “our anger is just” and “our anger is warranted.”


George Floyd, latest victim of Minneapolis PD; Violence erupts as media pushes race war narrative that keeps REAL reform from happening

As I reported earlier, BLM rioters were filmed looting big screen TVs, emptying and destroying the neighborhood’s two biggest grocery stores, setting fire to multiple businesses, smashing up a public charter school, attacking firefighters and more.

Welcome to the New America™.

Save 40 to 60% off our best-selling products during our Memorial Day Super Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video Shows Minneapolis Rioter Demanding "Shoot the White Folks!"

Video Shows Minneapolis Rioter Demanding “Shoot the White Folks!”

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci Says He Wears Face Mask As A 'Symbol Of What You Should Be Doing’

Fauci Says He Wears Face Mask As A ‘Symbol Of What You Should Be Doing’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Minneapolis Rioters Protest Police Racism By Vandalizing And Looting Target Stores

U.S. News
comments

Minneapolis BLM Riot: Housing Complex Under Construction Burned to The Ground

U.S. News
comments

CNBC Scandal: Watch As Raging Screamfest Erupts Between Kernen, Sorkin Over Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Comments