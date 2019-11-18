Rep. Ilhan Omar Slid Lover's Consulting Group $150K More Than Previously Known

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) funneled another $150,000 in previously undisclosed funds to her lover Tim Mynett’s political consulting group, within months of a New York Post report that the two were romantically involved.

“The 37-year-old Minnesota congresswoman’s campaign has funneled $146,712.63 to Mynett’s E Street Group since The Post in August reported allegations she was having an affair with her paid consultant, records show.”

"The latest payments to Mynett's group were for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and video production." – New York Post



Mynett had already received $223,000 through Omar’s campaign prior to this report, bringing his latest ‘take’ to a total of $370,000.

According to the Post, however, the federal agency charged with investigating the campaign finance complaint against Omar doesn’t have the manpower to investigate.

“This is something every American should be very concerned about,” said government affairs lobbyist Craig Holman with the watchdog group Public Citizen.

“We have no election cop on the beat. The Federal Election Commission essentially closed its doors so everyone knows they can pretty much do whatever they want to do and that’s the status of our political system today.”

The allegations of an affair, levied by Mynett’s estranged wife Beth, have been denied by both Omar and Tim Mynett. Beth claims Tim left her in April over the affair with the Somali-born US Congresswoman.

And after allegedly committing perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud – and potentially marrying her own brother Omar filed for divorce in October from her husband Ahmed Hirsi (not the brother) amid the allegations, claiming their relationship was ‘irretrievable.” Hirsi had reportedly been pushing for a divorce for months.

“Conservative watchdog the National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Omar with the Federal Election Commission in the wake of the bombshell report — seeking a probe into whether the Democrat used campaign funds to rendezvous with her alleged lover.”

“But because the FEC has only three of six commissioner slots filled and needs at least four members to vote on complaints — their hands are tied.”

“’It doesn’t surprise me at all,’” Holman said of the continued payments from Omar to her alleged love interest. ‘We literally have no election cop on the beat and we’re entering the 2020 election that promises to be the most expensive election in history.'”

“The FEC complaint focused on the fact that more than $12,673.43 of the payments to Mynett were simply labeled ‘travel expenses’ — a potential breach of campaign finance law which states that travel expenses be itemized.” – New York Post

For those keeping track, two members of ‘the squad’ are now linked to alleged inappropriate disbursements of campaign funds.



