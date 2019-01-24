Rep. Ilhan Omar Smears Covington Boys: 'They Were Taunting 5 Black Men,' 'Led Racist Chants'

Days after the story was already widely debunked, newly elected Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused the students of Covington Catholic High School of “taunting 5 Black men” before they “surrounded [Nathan] Phillips and led racist chants.”

After President Trump defended the students on Tuesday morning and said they’ve “become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be,” Omar tweeted in response on Tuesday night:

-The boys were protesting a woman’s right to choose & yelled “it’s not rape if you enjoy it”

-They were taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants

-Sandmann’s family hired a right wing PR firm to write his non-apology

– Multiple students from Covington said they don’t know the kid who shouted that and he doesn’t go to their school. Regardless, the kid said it in response to racist taunts from the Black Hebrew Isrealites as a joke.

-The students were taunted by the “5 Black men” and called “crackers” and other racial slurs and Nathan Phillips aggressively walked into them to bang a drum inches from Nick Sandmann’s face and loudly chant.

-He was up against the entire lying media smearing him 24/7. His family hired a firm to help them defend themselves from a torrent of smears by multi-billion dollar news organizations. His apology was excellent and it was even better that he refused to apologize.

Omar deleted the tweet by late Wednesday morning after being widely mocked and threatened with a libel suit.

Covington Catholic lawyer adds Rep. Ilhan Omar to ‘libel,’ ‘get sued’ list https://t.co/TZHWwcQeEl via @RollCall — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 23, 2019



Nonetheless, she followed it up with an incoherent rambling in response to this tweet from Caleb Hull:

Can anyone make sense of this gibberish?

She seems to believe she caught Hull being a “hypocrite” because he shared her tweet which he believes is misinformation in order to “own” her.

She later deleted that tweet too.

One thing we know for sure: Omar is still writing her own tweets!

Let’s hope she never lets a Democratic PR firm take over her account!