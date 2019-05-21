Rep: Ilhan Omar: ‘The Two Loudest Muslim Women in the Country’ Are Now in Congress

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Monday recalled a comment then presidential candidate Donald Trump made in 2016 about Muslim women not being allowed to speak, and joked that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) – “the two loudest Muslim women in the country” – are now in Congress.

Omar was speaking at an iftar on Capitol Hill, where guests included Khizr Khan, a Muslim Gold Star father who, together with his wife, took the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention to criticize Trump.

In provocative comments afterwards criticizing the couple, Trump wondered why Khan’s wife, Ghazala, had not spoken, and mused that “maybe she wasn’t allowed” to speak.

“I remember Mr. Khan giving his speech,” Omar said. “And I remember the occupant of the White House mocking his wife and saying ‘I don’t know if Muslim women are allowed to speak.’”

“Little did they know they were going to get the two loudest Muslim women in the country, in Congress, with the biggest mike.”

