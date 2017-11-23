Rep. Joe Barton Warned Woman He'd Tell Police If She Shared Explicit Messages - Report

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, told a woman to whom he sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages that he would report her to Capitol Police if she made any of the material public, The Washington Post reported late Wednesday.

The anonymous woman shared a recorded phone call with the Post in which Barton admitted that if their relationship was exposed, he would tell investigators that “I had a three-year undercover relationship with you over the Internet that was heavily sexual and that I had met you twice while married and had sex with you on two different occasions and that I exchanged inappropriate photographs and videos with you that I wouldn’t like to be seen made public, that you still apparently had all of those and were in position to use them in a way that would negatively affect my career.”

Read more