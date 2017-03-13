Rep. King Defends Tweet Supporting Geert Wilders: 'I meant exactly what I said'

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) on Monday defended a weekend tweet endorsing the views of a far-right Dutch politician.

Rep. Steve King doubles down on his controversial tweet: "I meant exactly what I said" https://t.co/onPwAdQ3SD https://t.co/Rkn8J2MMC4 — New Day (@NewDay) March 13, 2017

“Well, of course I meant exactly what I said,” King told CNN’s “New Day.”

King in a tweet praised Geert Wilders, including a cartoon depicting Wilders plugging a hole in a wall that reads “Western civilization.”

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” the congressman wrote.

“It’s a clear message,” King said on Monday. “We need to get our birth rates up or Europe will be entirely transformed within a half century or a little more. And Geert Wilders knows that and that’s part of his campaign and part of his agenda.”

