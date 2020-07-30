Rep. Louie Gohmert: "I'll Use Zinc, Erythromycin, & Hydroxychloroquine" To Fight COVID-19

“My doctor and I are all in,” Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told “Hannity” Wednesday while on quarantine from having contacted coronavirus.

“And I got a text just before I came on from a dear friend, [a] doctor, who just found out he had it, and he said he started a HCQ [hydroxychloroquine] regimen, too.” “So zinc, erythromycin, and hydroxychloroquine,” Gohmert added, “and that will start just in the next day or two.”

Gohmert explained that he found out he had coronavirus only when he was tested when he got invited to join President Trump on a trip to West Texas.

“He [Trump] called me from Air Force One on the way home tonight and I said … ‘Mr. President, if you would not [have] invited me to go with you to West Texas, I would never have known I had the coronavirus,’” Gohmert said. “That’s what I got tested for it and then I found out I had it.”

Watch the full clip here:

