Rep. Louie Gohmert: Mueller Would 'Love to Get Trump's Scalp'

Congressman Louie Gohmert said he believes special counsel Robert Mueller is “out for a scalp,” and that he personally had that premonition when the former FBI director was appointed to the investigation into President Trump.

“I have said since day one, since he was appointed, he’s bad news,” Gohmert (R-Texas) said. “He’s out for a scalp.”

Gohmert said Mueller would “love to get Trump’s scalp” and become a “hero of the left.”

He said Mueller’s determination will continue no matter how many associates in his investigation of the president are discredited or demoted.

