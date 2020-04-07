Rep. Massie: Corona Bailout 'Largest Wealth Transfer From Taxpayers to The Super Rich' in History

Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie shared the inside baseball on his attempt to force a vote on the $6 trillion coronavirus bailout package and how the establishment is now pouring money into his NeverTrump opponent to try and have him defeated.

Massie laid it all out in an interview on Monday with the Ron Paul Liberty Report:



