Rep. Nadler Almost Falls Asleep During Impeachment Hearing

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Jerry Nadler appeared to almost fall asleep during yesterday’s impeachment hearing.

Nadler seemed to have difficulty keeping his eyes open while Republican Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot was speaking.

“In fairness to Nadler, staying awake during the entirety of Wednesday’s hearings would have been a monumental task for anyone. It included the testimony of four legal scholars, three of whom were invited by Democrats,” writes Scott Morefield.

OOPS: Sleepy Jerry Nadler got caught dozing off as he chaired House Democrats' #ImpeachmentHearing.😴💤 Sound on! 🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/wvz9DhCuQC — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

While Nadler merely appeared to be falling asleep yesterday, there were bigger concerns about him back in May when he looked as if he was about to faint.

During a Manhattan press conference, Nadler slouched in his chair and looked down before being asked by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, “You seem a little dehydrated, are you okay?”

“No,” responded Nadler as he began to rub his forehead and look confused.

Nadler was subsequently checked over by paramedics and given water.

“He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up,” Nadler’s spokesperson said in a statement.

You can visibly tell there is something seriously wrong with Jerry Nadler and the media wants us to forget this happened: pic.twitter.com/Vy8ts3xMPi — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) December 5, 2019

