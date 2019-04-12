Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says Criticism of Omar’s 9/11 Comments ‘Is An Incitement of Violence’ Against Women of Color

In response to the massive amount of criticism Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has received after calling the terrorist attacks on 9/11 “something some people did,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the backlash “is an incitement of violence.”

“The levels which Republicans and conservative groups, whether they are official party apparatuses, sending out emails calling me and others domestic terrorists or whether it’s Ruppert Murdoch and the New York Post printing on the front page to circulate all around New York City an image that is incredibly upsetting and triggering for New Yorkers that were actually there and were actually in the radius that woke up one morning or were in there schools and didn’t know if they were going to see their parents at the end of the day,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

“We are getting to the level where this is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color and if they can’t figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is because this is not normal,” she added.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also defended Omar on MSNBC Thursday.

“This is just pure racist act by many of those, hateful acts by those because she does speak truth when she talks about different issues they don’t disagree with. I’m outraged. And I’m really outraged because as a person that has gotten direct death threats myself, I know that her life is put in more danger and I see her not just my sister and colleague, but as a mother of three,” Tlaib said.

