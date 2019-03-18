Rep. Rashida Tlaib Links ‘White Supremacy’ Agenda Behind Mosque Killings to Support for Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), speaking in the context of the killing of 50 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, suggested Sunday that people in America who “stay silent” and those who “support the Muslim ban” are facilitating a “white supremacy” agenda.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Tlaib was asked about a comment she made Friday, after news of the mass killing at two mosques in Christchurch broke.

“You said in a statement after the attack that you were angry at, quote, those who follow the white supremacy agenda in my own country that sends a signal across the world that massacres like this are a call to action,” said host Jake Tapper. “Who are you specifically talking about?”

“The ones that stay silent and the ones that support the Muslim ban,” she replied, in reference to President Trump’s 2017 travel orders and proclamations.

“Not only once, but twice, three times, did we in this nation say to the world and to everyone in this country that Muslims don’t belong here. From the fact that every time we talk about a wall, it’s not about a structure, but about xenophobia. It’s about racism.”

Read more


Related Articles

WATCH: Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Talks About ‘Voices & Demons’ During His Arrest

WATCH: Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Talks About ‘Voices & Demons’ During His Arrest

U.S. News
Comments
Obama's Harvard Law Professor: 'Dangerous' Trump 'May Fabricate' Emergency To Stay In Power

Obama’s Harvard Law Professor: ‘Dangerous’ Trump ‘May Fabricate’ Emergency To Stay In Power

U.S. News
Comments

Activists Tied to Ferguson Protests Dying

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: CA Trump supporter pelted in head with can ‘full of bong water’

U.S. News
comments

Sex Allegations Lead to Child Bride Investigation at Philly Mosque

U.S. News
comments

Comments