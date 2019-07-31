Rep. Rashida Tlaib Receives Donation From Man Who Died Over Ten Years Ago

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib received a $2,500 donation from a man who died more than a decade ago, public records show.

Michigan businessman and real estate developer George S. Farah Sr., who immigrated from Palestine to the United States in the mid-1950s, donated $2,500 to Tlaib’s campaign donation, according to campaign filings. Farah died on Feb. 1, 2009, according to Michigan Live.

“Gisele Farah is the sole beneficiary of a trust in her late husband’s name, George S. Farah Sr.,” Tlaib’s office said in a statement to the The Washington Free Beacon, which first reported the contribution from the dead man.

“As the sole beneficiary in control of the trust, [Farah] contributed to our campaign with funds from her trust. We will amend our campaign records and filings to clarify that the campaign contribution was from Gisele Farah and should be designated under her name,” the statement continued.

The address listed in the campaign contributions is the same as one that appears alongside Farah’s name in public records, along with that of his widow.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib received $2,500 in 2019 from a Michigan businessman who died in 2009.https://t.co/108ay7rpv1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 31, 2019



“It is illegal to make a campaign contribution in the name of another person and a campaign must ensure all donor information is reported accurately,” Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust Executive Director Kendra Arnold told the Free Beacon.

“The requirement of accurate disclosure of campaign contributors is important to inform voters of the source of campaign funds, prevent corruption, and ensure individuals are contributing within the legal limits,” she continued.

Additionally, Democratic Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee received $1,400 total donations in Farah’s name between 2011 and 2017. Kildee is the only other politician who has received donations in Farah’s name.

A spokesman for Kildee provided a similar statement to the Free Beacon as Tlaib’s office.

“Gisele Farah is the sole beneficiary of a trust in her late husband’s name, George S. Farah Sr., who passed away in 2009,” a spokesman for Kildee said in a statement to the Free Beacon.

“Since his death, Gisele Farah, as the sole beneficiary in control of the trust, has contributed to the campaign with funds from her trust. Our campaign’s records have been amended to clarify that the campaign contributions were from Gisele Farah and should be designated under her name,” the statement continued.

Prior to his death, Farah did not donate any amount of money to federal politicians.

