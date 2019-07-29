Rep. Ratcliffe Tapped to Replace Coats as US Spy Chief

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would nominate Representative John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican who strongly defended him at a recent congressional hearing, to replace Dan Coats as the U.S. spy chief.

Coats, the current U.S. director of national intelligence who has clashed with Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea, will step down on Aug. 15, the president said as he announced his decision on Twitter.

“John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,” Trump said, thanking Coats “for his great service to our Country” and saying an acting director will be named shortly.

Read more


President Trump has nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to replace outgoing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates.


Related Articles

Freshman House Dems Raising More Money Than Republican Opponents - Report

Freshman House Dems Raising More Money Than Republican Opponents – Report

Government
Comments
2020 Dem Wants to Be Taken Seriously After Being Target of Memes

2020 Dem Wants to Be Taken Seriously After Being Target of Memes

Government
Comments

The Untold Mueller Story The Media Is Hiding

Government
comments

House Dems Authorize Subpoenas For Ivanka, Jared’s Emails, Text Messages

Government
comments

AOC, Pelosi to Address House Dem Infighting

Government
comments

Comments