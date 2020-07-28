Rep. Says Barr’s Opening Statement Reads Like it Was Written By Alex Jones, Roger Stone - Barr Agrees!

Attorney General William Barr agreed that his opening statement read “like it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone” during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Hank Johnson’s (D-Ga.) opened his line of questioning towards Barr with the accusation, followed by the question “Do you stand by that statement?”

“Yes,” said Barr.

#BarrHearing AG Barr your opening statement reads like it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone. You stand by your statement? pic.twitter.com/19Ci5Zjr4h — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 28, 2020



Barr had lamented that the protests for George Floyd became ‘hijacked’ by bad actors and escalated to the point where the rioting was now an assault on the federal government, according to the transcript of his prepared opening statement.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s death, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak senseless havoc and destruction on innocent victims,” said Barr. “What unfolds nightly around the [Federal courthouse in Portland] cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the United States.”

“In recent nights, rioters have barricaded the front door of the courthouse, pried plywood off the windows with crowbars, and thrown commercial-grade fireworks into the building in an apparent attempt to burn it down with federal personnel inside.”



The Highwire host Del BigTree meets with Valuetainment to discuss the numerous COVID-19 vaccines already in production.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!