Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Accuses DHS of 'Cover-Up' at Migrant Facilities

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, alleged Monday that DHS is engaged in a “cover-up” in the wake of an Inspector General’s report that found “dangerous overcrowding” and poor conditions at Texas border stations.

Her comments came following a tour of the troubled Clint border facility, which has come under fire on several occasions for its treatment of hundreds of migrant children that have been held there.

“DHS is doing nothing but covering up from the top down,” she said.

